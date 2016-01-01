Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh.
Dr. Ewing works at
Locations
Wpic of Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside3811 Ohara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 624-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Ewing, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1770566887
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Medical Center, Washington, Dc
- University of Pittsburgh
Dr. Ewing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ewing has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ewing.
