Linda Davt, APN
Overview
Linda Davt, APN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Hackensack, NJ.
Linda Davt works at
Locations
All Health Medical Group357 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 309-3555Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
She was very caring and kind. Linda explained everything so I could understand. Linda told me all my options and helped me with everything. She was amazing and her nurse was also amazing!
About Linda Davt, APN
- Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1760945299
