Linda Crabtree has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Crabtree, LMHC
Overview
Linda Crabtree, LMHC is a Counselor in Marysville, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14219 Smokey Point Blvd Bldg 1, Marysville, WA 98271 Directions (360) 653-2503
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Linda Crabtree was the right choice for me. I have been seeing her for over a year, I have always said "I'm not going to share my life situations with anyone." She has walked me out of a very dark hallway, and helped me see the whole picture of my life. Life is good!! Thank you Linda.......
About Linda Crabtree, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699710475
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Crabtree accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Linda Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Crabtree.
