Linda Clark, NP
Overview
Linda Clark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Newport Beach, CA.
Locations
Linda Clark, NP, Nursing Inc.4630 Campus Dr Ste 112, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 247-6546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Linda Clark is everything you want in a doctor.... smart, kind, listens, and cares! My husband and I feel so fortunate to have found her, she is a GEM!
About Linda Clark, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1952491797
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Clark accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Clark speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Linda Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.