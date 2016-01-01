Linda Cimpl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Cimpl, MS
Overview
Linda Cimpl, MS is a Counselor in Mitchell, SD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 115 E Havens Ave Ste 105, Mitchell, SD 57301 Directions (605) 999-6162
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Cimpl?
About Linda Cimpl, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1013478148
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Cimpl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Cimpl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Cimpl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Cimpl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Cimpl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.