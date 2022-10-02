Linda Buchert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Buchert, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Buchert, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Linda Buchert works at
Locations
Healthway Internal Medicine and Pediatrics,PLLC1009 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-0678Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I love Linda. My kids went to her when they were born and i switched to her when they started going. I would definitely recommend her if you're looking for a new Dr. I moved out of town so we can no longer see her.
About Linda Buchert, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518364132
Linda Buchert accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Buchert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Linda Buchert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Buchert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Buchert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Buchert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.