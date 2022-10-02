See All Nurse Practitioners in Elizabethtown, KY
Linda Buchert, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Linda Buchert, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Linda Buchert works at Healthway Internal Medicine and Pediatrics,PLLC in Elizabethtown, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Healthway Internal Medicine and Pediatrics,PLLC
    1009 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 737-0678
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 02, 2022
    I love Linda. My kids went to her when they were born and i switched to her when they started going. I would definitely recommend her if you're looking for a new Dr. I moved out of town so we can no longer see her.
    ashley — Oct 02, 2022
    Photo: Linda Buchert, FNP
    About Linda Buchert, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518364132
    Primary Care
