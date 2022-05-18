See All Audiology Technology in Orland Park, IL
Linda Bosack, AUD is an Audiology in Orland Park, IL. 

Linda Bosack works at Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd. in Orland Park, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.
    16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-5500
    May 18, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Bozak and the TEAM at Century Audiology. This was the best experience I’ve had with hearing aids: diagnosis, fitting, and follow-up. I hope my review will help others and encourage them to use the professional services of Dr. Bozak and Century Audiology, because I’ve tried other methods and providers and can guarantee she and the other professional staff are the BEST! I have used over-the-counter aids, programmable aids purchased online, and high-end aids from another local provider. These experiences all left me with sub-standard hearing and frustration with fitting and getting help. It wasn’t until my in-person appointments with Dr. Bozak, Mr. Tharp, and Dr. Marta, a team, that I got the best hearing aids I have ever had. I love them and also love knowing that there is a team of caring professionals always available to help. If you are having trouble hearing, don’t wait, make an appointment and start enjoying the many wonderful sounds around you!
    Jerry C — May 18, 2022
    About Linda Bosack, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265641955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Linda Bosack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Linda Bosack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Linda Bosack works at Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd. in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Linda Bosack’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Linda Bosack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Bosack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Bosack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Bosack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

