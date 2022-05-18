Linda Bosack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Bosack, AUD
Overview
Linda Bosack, AUD is an Audiology in Orland Park, IL.
Linda Bosack works at
Locations
Century Ear Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery Associates Ltd.16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-5500
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Bozak and the TEAM at Century Audiology. This was the best experience I’ve had with hearing aids: diagnosis, fitting, and follow-up. I hope my review will help others and encourage them to use the professional services of Dr. Bozak and Century Audiology, because I’ve tried other methods and providers and can guarantee she and the other professional staff are the BEST! I have used over-the-counter aids, programmable aids purchased online, and high-end aids from another local provider. These experiences all left me with sub-standard hearing and frustration with fitting and getting help. It wasn’t until my in-person appointments with Dr. Bozak, Mr. Tharp, and Dr. Marta, a team, that I got the best hearing aids I have ever had. I love them and also love knowing that there is a team of caring professionals always available to help. If you are having trouble hearing, don’t wait, make an appointment and start enjoying the many wonderful sounds around you!
About Linda Bosack, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1265641955
Linda Bosack accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
24 patients have reviewed Linda Bosack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Bosack.
