Linda Bortell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Bortell, PSY
Overview
Linda Bortell, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in South Pasadena, CA.
Linda Bortell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Golden Shore Medical Group625 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 270, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (626) 799-7941
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Linda Bortell?
Extremely professional. Very thoughtful, kind and logical.
About Linda Bortell, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134225139
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Bortell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Bortell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Bortell works at
4 patients have reviewed Linda Bortell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Bortell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Bortell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Bortell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.