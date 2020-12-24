Linda Borson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Borson, MED
Overview
Linda Borson, MED is a Psychologist in Broomall, PA.
Linda Borson works at
Locations
Andrew J. Borson101 Cambridge Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 356-0462
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel bad for people who don't have Linda Borson as their therapist! She is the best therapist, kind, understanding, honest and funny.
About Linda Borson, MED
- Psychology
- English
- 1962470179
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Borson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Borson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Linda Borson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Borson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Borson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Borson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.