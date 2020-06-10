Linda Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Bennett, MFT
Overview
Linda Bennett, MFT is a Counselor in Castro Valley, CA.
Locations
- 1 20200 Redwood Rd Ste 9, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Directions (510) 886-4895
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She really took time and energy to understand all my problems and then make appropriate changes or how to go about making those changes in my life. I believe a lot of times she has given thought and concentration outside of my sessions with her to give me the best possible advice to cope with depression and anxiety issues along with marital problems
About Linda Bennett, MFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1598899528
