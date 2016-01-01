See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD

Optometry
Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Bayerkohler works at Pearle Vision - Las Vegas - Rainbow Promenade in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pearle Vision Tropicana
    2021 N Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89108
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 4:00pm
    Kopolow and Girisgen Od PC
    230 N Nellis Blvd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89110
    Dr. Kenneth Kopolow O.d.
    4300 Meadows Ln Ste 126, Las Vegas, NV 89107
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1686620437
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Dr. Bayerkohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bayerkohler works at Pearle Vision - Las Vegas - Rainbow Promenade in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bayerkohler's profile.

    Dr. Bayerkohler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayerkohler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayerkohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayerkohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

