Dr. Bayerkohler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD
Overview
Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Bayerkohler works at
Locations
-
1
Pearle Vision Tropicana2021 N Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Directions (702) 515-0200Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday11:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Kopolow and Girisgen Od PC230 N Nellis Blvd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89110 Directions (702) 341-7254
-
3
Dr. Kenneth Kopolow O.d.4300 Meadows Ln Ste 126, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 341-7254
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bayerkohler?
About Dr. Linda Bayerkohler, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1689620437
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayerkohler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayerkohler works at
Dr. Bayerkohler speaks Spanish.
Dr. Bayerkohler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayerkohler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayerkohler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayerkohler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.