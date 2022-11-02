Linda Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Linda Bailey, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Linda Bailey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Linda Bailey works at
Locations
Cvs6015 E Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205 Directions (866) 389-2727
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I had the opportunity to meet with Linda Bailey recently. She was very through and identified why I had been experiencing fast heartbeat and high anxiety. After making a change to a med I had been taking for years I felt 100% better within 2 weeks. She is a former combat nurse and I definitely recommend her.
About Linda Bailey, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447658448
Frequently Asked Questions
Linda Bailey accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Linda Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Linda Bailey works at
14 patients have reviewed Linda Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Linda Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Linda Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Linda Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.