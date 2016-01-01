Dr. Amaral accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linda Amaral, PHD
Overview
Dr. Linda Amaral, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Amaral works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The RB Courtyard Rancho Bernardo16935 W Bernardo Dr Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (760) 480-1234
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amaral?
About Dr. Linda Amaral, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1659394195
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amaral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amaral works at
Dr. Amaral has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.