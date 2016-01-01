Lincy Maliyekkal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP
Overview
Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from California State University, Bakersfield, California.
Lincy Maliyekkal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Office500 Old River Rd Ste 155, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-1230
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lincy Maliyekkal?
About Lincy Maliyekkal, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518259480
Education & Certifications
- California State University, Bakersfield, California
Frequently Asked Questions
Lincy Maliyekkal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lincy Maliyekkal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lincy Maliyekkal works at
2 patients have reviewed Lincy Maliyekkal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lincy Maliyekkal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lincy Maliyekkal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lincy Maliyekkal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.