Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Lina Zapata Samarel, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Lina Zapata Samarel works at
Sherbondy Psychiatric Services225 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 987-9747
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I submitted my information to several psychiatric services and had Sherbondy contact me first. I was set up with Lina without knowing anything about her prior to this. I was struggling severely with finding the right mix of antidepressants to help me be myself again. Lina worked with me and got me feeling better in just 6 months! She listens and cares, and helped me find the exact medications I needed to take for my depression. I am continuing to see her every month or so to make sure everything is on track. Lina always remembers me, and seems to genuinely want to help her patients. With her and an awesome psychologist I see, I am finally myself again and am putting in the work to stay happy and healthy. Thank you Lina!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1699216127
Lina Zapata Samarel speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Lina Zapata Samarel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Zapata Samarel.
