Lina Sivio-Lieberman accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lina Sivio-Lieberman, PA-C
Lina Sivio-Lieberman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Lina Sivio-Lieberman works at
Highline Orthopedics245 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 235-1692
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. S-L was friendly, approachable and nonjudgmental. Her warm demeanor really helped me relax. She kindly answered all of my questions, and posed some thoughtful questions of her own, to better understand my full health picture and plan for the future. I had a great experience seeing her at Lyon Associates.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992003057
Lina Sivio-Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Lina Sivio-Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Sivio-Lieberman.
