See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Sunnyvale, CA
Lina Rappoport, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Lina Rappoport, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lina Rappoport, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sunnyvale, CA. 

Lina Rappoport works at Lina Rappoport, MA, LMFT in Sunnyvale, CA with other offices in Los Altos, CA and Redwood City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Su Maung, MFTI
Su Maung, MFTI
0 (0)
View Profile
Leah Fairbank
Leah Fairbank
0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lina Rappoport, MA, LMFT
    877 W Fremont Ave Ste K6, Sunnyvale, CA 94087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 681-9449
  2. 2
    Counseling Services
    4546 El Camino Real Ste 234, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 681-9449
  3. 3
    Color Wheel Counseling
    900 N San Antonio Rd Ste 108, Los Altos, CA 94022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 507-5440
  4. 4
    Counseling Services
    61 Renato Ct Ste 3A, Redwood City, CA 94061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 681-9449

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lina Rappoport?

    Mar 01, 2019
    Lena is"Fantastic" !!! She is really there to help you....Lena goes the extra mile to investigate my problem(s) with solutions !!! Lena You Are Heaven Sent !!!!
    Janet Anne Tipper in Redwood City, CA — Mar 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lina Rappoport, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Lina Rappoport, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lina Rappoport to family and friends

    Lina Rappoport's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lina Rappoport

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lina Rappoport, MA.

    About Lina Rappoport, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821418955
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lina Rappoport, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lina Rappoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lina Rappoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lina Rappoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lina Rappoport. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Rappoport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lina Rappoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lina Rappoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lina Rappoport, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.