See All Nurse Practitioners in West Palm Beach, FL
Lina Gutierrez, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Lina Gutierrez, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lina Gutierrez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL. 

Lina Gutierrez works at Pre-Birth Centers of America in West Palm Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Taraneisha Burgess
Taraneisha Burgess
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Pre-Birth Centers of America
    8645 N Military Trl Ste 508, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 630-8001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Lina Gutierrez?

Photo: Lina Gutierrez, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Lina Gutierrez, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Lina Gutierrez to family and friends

Lina Gutierrez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Lina Gutierrez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lina Gutierrez, APRN.

About Lina Gutierrez, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790241016
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lina Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lina Gutierrez works at Pre-Birth Centers of America in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Lina Gutierrez’s profile.

Lina Gutierrez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lina Gutierrez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lina Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lina Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Lina Gutierrez, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.