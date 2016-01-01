Dr. Zhu-Tam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lily Zhu-Tam, OD
Overview
Dr. Lily Zhu-Tam, OD is an Optometrist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Zhu-Tam works at
Locations
-
1
Flushing Hospital Medical center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-3135
Hospital Affiliations
- Queens Hospital Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan

About Dr. Lily Zhu-Tam, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598849077
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhu-Tam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu-Tam works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhu-Tam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhu-Tam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.