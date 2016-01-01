Lilly Landikusic accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lilly Landikusic, LMFT
Overview
Lilly Landikusic, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 749 E Logan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84105 Directions (801) 695-1316
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Lilly Landikusic, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1902084411
Frequently Asked Questions
