Lilly Galanesi, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Lilly Galanesi, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Lilly Galanesi works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton in Milton, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton
    2748 Milton Way Ste 202, Milton, WA 98354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults
Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents
Primary Care for Adults

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Lilly Galanesi, ARNP
Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1487059200
Medical Education
  • Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
  • St. Francis Hospital

