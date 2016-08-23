Lilly Galanesi, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lilly Galanesi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lilly Galanesi, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Lilly Galanesi, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, WA. They graduated from Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Lilly Galanesi works at
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Milton2748 Milton Way Ste 202, Milton, WA 98354 Directions
Dr. Galanesi is my primary care physician and she is amazing. I have never met a more thorough doctor. We discussed my medical concerns and conditions for much longer than I was scheduled for. She was very patient, an amazing listener, and friendly. She was uncomfortable managing my prophylactic HIV medication so she expedited a referral, in addition to two other referrals she wrote. I hope to see Dr. Galanesi for a long time and would strongly recommend her to anyone.
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1487059200
- Frontier Nursing University, Hyden, KY
- St. Francis Hospital
Lilly Galanesi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
