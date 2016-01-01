Lillie Brum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lillie Brum, MFT
Overview
Lillie Brum, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Albany, CA.
Lillie Brum works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Alternatives and Wellness Center1035 San Pablo Ave Ste 9, Albany, CA 94706 Directions (510) 524-6185
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lillie Brum?
About Lillie Brum, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083713861
Frequently Asked Questions
Lillie Brum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lillie Brum works at
Lillie Brum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lillie Brum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lillie Brum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lillie Brum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.