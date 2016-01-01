Lillie Bartholomew has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lillie Bartholomew is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX.
Dr J Express Care South3802 Catclaw Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 690-1500
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376957993
Lillie Bartholomew accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lillie Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
