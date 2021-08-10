See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Covina, CA
Lillian Chang, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (5)
Offers telehealth

Lillian Chang, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Covina, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    150 N Grand Ave Ste 212, West Covina, CA 91791
(951) 264-5496
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2021
    I have been seeing Lillian for awhile and it has been great. She truly cares about her clients and always tries to accommodate busy schedules. She never cancels appointments and is punctual. Communications is overall great. Lillian has a sense of humor which makes sessions enjoyable. She is very honest which appreciate . I look forward to our weekly discussions where I can discuss anything that is bothering me or has occurred throughout the week. I find it helpful to come to sessions prepare of what I want to discuss so I can hit each point.
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1174653539
