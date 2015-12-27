Dr. Coleman-Clark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll Coleman-Clark, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carroll Coleman-Clark, PHD is a Psychologist in Gainesville, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 605 Green St NW Ste B, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 538-4800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, empathetic, yet does not hesitate to prioritize issues to be resolved to achieve better mental health. Helped me to recognize and realize options to resolve personal issues.
About Dr. Carroll Coleman-Clark, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Coleman-Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman-Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman-Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman-Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman-Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman-Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.