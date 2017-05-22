See All Family Doctors in Des Moines, WA
Liliya Bilan, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Liliya Bilan, PA-C

Family Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Liliya Bilan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Des Moines, WA. They graduated from Ivano-Frankivsk Medical School|Medex Northwest University Of Washington, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Liliya Bilan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines
    22000 Marine View Dr S Ste 200, Des Moines, WA 98198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Liliya Bilan?

May 22, 2017
Liliya Bilan is one of the most knowledgable and helpful medical providers that I have ever been to. She was very attentive, knew exactly what was going on with me, and went out of her way make me feel taken care of. I had to schedule my appointment weeks ahead of time, but the wait was worth it.
Seattle, WA — May 22, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Liliya Bilan, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Liliya Bilan, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Liliya Bilan to family and friends

Liliya Bilan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Liliya Bilan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Liliya Bilan, PA-C.

About Liliya Bilan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Ukrainian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1730132713
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Ivano-Frankivsk Medical School|Medex Northwest University Of Washington, Seattle, Wa
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Liliya Bilan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liliya Bilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Liliya Bilan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Liliya Bilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Liliya Bilan works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Des Moines in Des Moines, WA. View the full address on Liliya Bilan’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Liliya Bilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liliya Bilan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liliya Bilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liliya Bilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.