Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD
Overview
Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Culver City, CA.
Dr. Endlich works at
Locations
-
1
Silicon Beach Psychotherapy11949 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (818) 783-2004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Endlich?
About Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, French
- 1265485908
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Endlich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Endlich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Endlich works at
Dr. Endlich speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Endlich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.