Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Culver City, CA. 

Dr. Endlich works at Silicon Beach Psychotherapy in Culver City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Silicon Beach Psychotherapy
    11949 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Relationship Issues
Stress Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265485908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liliane Endlich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Endlich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Endlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Endlich works at Silicon Beach Psychotherapy in Culver City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Endlich's profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Endlich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endlich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

