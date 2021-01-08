See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Gables, FL. 

Dr. Wolf works at Liliana Wolf, Ph.D, LMHC & Associates, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Liliana Wolf, Ph.D., LMHC
    1450 Madruga Ave Ste 306B, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 661-0440

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Couples Therapy
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Couples Therapy
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 44 ratings
Patient Ratings (44)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1659597425
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • University Of Miami, Dept. Psychiatry-Center For Family Studies
Undergraduate School
  • Florida International Univeristy
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liliana Wolf, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wolf works at Liliana Wolf, Ph.D, LMHC & Associates, P.A. in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

44 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

