Liliana Carrera-Murillo, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Liliana Carrera-Murillo, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Liliana Carrera-Murillo works at SAINT ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anthony Hospital
    2875 W 19th St, Chicago, IL 60623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 484-1000
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 31, 2022
    Very attentive, listens to what you have to say. We lost touch with her if anyone can tell us where she's stationed at we'd appreciate it!
    Cristina Vega — Dec 31, 2022
    About Liliana Carrera-Murillo, APN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1841740339
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Liliana Carrera-Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Liliana Carrera-Murillo works at SAINT ANTHONY HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Liliana Carrera-Murillo’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Liliana Carrera-Murillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liliana Carrera-Murillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liliana Carrera-Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liliana Carrera-Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

