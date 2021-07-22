See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Arlington, TX
Liezl Demiar, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Liezl Demiar, NP

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Liezl Demiar, NP is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington, TX. 

Liezl Demiar works at HARTMAN ISRAEL MD OFFICE in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmt Endocrinology PA
    501 Rita Ln Ste 113, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 468-9200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Liezl Demiar?

    Jul 22, 2021
    very thorough
    — Jul 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Liezl Demiar, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Liezl Demiar, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Liezl Demiar to family and friends

    Liezl Demiar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Liezl Demiar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Liezl Demiar, NP.

    About Liezl Demiar, NP

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164905170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Liezl Demiar, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Liezl Demiar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Liezl Demiar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Liezl Demiar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Liezl Demiar works at HARTMAN ISRAEL MD OFFICE in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Liezl Demiar’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Liezl Demiar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Liezl Demiar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Liezl Demiar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Liezl Demiar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Liezl Demiar, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.