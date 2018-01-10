Lidia Zargari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lidia Zargari, PA-C
Overview
Lidia Zargari, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, CA.
Lidia Zargari works at
Locations
All for Health Health for All Inc.710 S Central Ave Ste 350, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 616-7557
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with her medical knowledge and expertise, she treated and diagnosed me on the first visit. I have seen multiple doctors for the same symptoms but they couldn’t figure it out till I saw dr. Zargari.
About Lidia Zargari, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790142917
Lidia Zargari accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lidia Zargari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lidia Zargari works at
2 patients have reviewed Lidia Zargari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lidia Zargari.
