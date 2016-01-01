Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lidia Pomaville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lidia Pomaville, PA-C
Overview
Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is a dermatology physician assistant in Berwyn, IL. She currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn, IL3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Directions (708) 788-3885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Lidia Pomaville, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English, Russian
- Female
- 1144595174
Education & Certifications
- University Of St. Francis
Admitting Hospitals
- Macneal Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Lidia Pomaville?
Frequently Asked Questions
Lidia Pomaville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lidia Pomaville accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lidia Pomaville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lidia Pomaville speaks Russian.
73 patients have reviewed Lidia Pomaville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lidia Pomaville.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lidia Pomaville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lidia Pomaville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.