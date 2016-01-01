See All Physicians Assistants in Berwyn, IL
Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is a dermatology physician assistant in Berwyn, IL. She currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Berwyn, IL
    3253 S Harlem Ave Ste 1A, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 788-3885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Acne Scars
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Acne Scars
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • AARP
  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • HealthLink
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Liida Pomaville, PA-C

Specialties

  • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
  • English, Russian
  • Female
  • 1144595174
Education & Certifications

  • University Of St. Francis
Admitting Hospitals

  • Macneal Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(70)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Lidia Pomaville, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lidia Pomaville is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lidia Pomaville has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Lidia Pomaville has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

73 patients have reviewed Lidia Pomaville. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lidia Pomaville.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lidia Pomaville, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lidia Pomaville appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.