Libby Howell, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Libby Howell, EDD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Tempe, AZ.
Locations
- 1 5410 S Lakeshore Dr Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 756-8686
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Supportive. insightful, caring, and helpful! She is wonderful!
About Libby Howell, EDD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1871607481
Frequently Asked Questions
Libby Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Libby Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Libby Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Libby Howell.
