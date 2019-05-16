Libby Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Libby Campbell, LMHC
Libby Campbell, LMHC is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
- 1 7345 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 409, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-0430
I have been a patient of Dr. Libby Campbell, on and off, over many years. Whenever a big life challenge comes my way, I really want her opinion and guidance. She has helped me successfully overcome childhood poverty and abuse, depression, anxiety, and ADHD. Since I have no family other than my husband, even though I feel much better as a direct result of her counseling, I still like to talk to her when I face challenges in life. She is truly one of the best professionals I have ever encountered. She is compassionate, friendly, wise, and very good at her job. Her office feels like you are at home, and you can definitely tell that she really cares about the outcome for each of her patients. If more professionals (and people in general) were like Libby Campbell, the world would be a better place. If you need a therapist who REALLY cares about her clients, and is exceptional at her craft, this is the woman to call.
About Libby Campbell, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
