Lia Seguine, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (7)
Overview

Lia Seguine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ. 

Lia Seguine works at Ocotillo Internal Medicine in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocotillo Internal Medicine Associates Plc
    245 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 895-5870

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jan 16, 2020
I’ve seen Lia pa-c before in the past and I’ve had a completely different experience. Very thorough and asks questions so that she can assess what else may be contributing to my overall health including my high cholesterol that I wouldn’t have thought of before, she has helped me to come off of multiple medications - definitely a good experience for me!!
Judy — Jan 16, 2020
About Lia Seguine, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881142420
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Lia Seguine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Lia Seguine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lia Seguine works at Ocotillo Internal Medicine in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Lia Seguine’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Lia Seguine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lia Seguine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lia Seguine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lia Seguine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

