Li Li, FNP
Overview
Li Li, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Li Li works at
Locations
Enticare PC3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 214-9000
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen the same day as I requested because of my sickness. Ms. Li is good with patients and explains everything well.
About Li Li, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679895155
Frequently Asked Questions
Li Li accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Li Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Li Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Li Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Li Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Li Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.