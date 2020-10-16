See All Neuropsychologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Voorhees, NJ. 

Dr. Lazarus works at Eastern Neurodiagnostic Associates, PC in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

    Eastern Neurodiagnostic Assoc. PC
    2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 209, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 772-5874
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891726071
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazarus works at Eastern Neurodiagnostic Associates, PC in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Lazarus’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

