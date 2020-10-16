Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD
Dr. Lewis Lazarus, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Lazarus works at
Eastern Neurodiagnostic Assoc. PC2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 209, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-5874
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reading these reviews can be scary . The fear of worrying about whether someone can understand and emphasize with our most darkest parts of ourselves or fail to see it and say it is literally not real . This can deter people like me and you from seeking the help we need . I met with Dr. Lazarus on video , he was not judgmental and allows you to explain how you are feeling. It was enough to make me possibly consider getting the help I should be getting. That was only one session though ..Worst thing that can happen you continue not getting help or see another Dr.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1891726071
Dr. Lazarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazarus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazarus works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazarus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazarus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.