Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (8)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Glendale, CA. 

Levon Ter-Bagdasarian works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Golden State Behavioral
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 240-0340
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891793089
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Levon Ter-Bagdasarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Levon Ter-Bagdasarian works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Levon Ter-Bagdasarian’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Levon Ter-Bagdasarian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Levon Ter-Bagdasarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

