See All Psychologists in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD

Psychology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD is a Psychologist in Garden Grove, CA. 

Dr. Margolin works at Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc. in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Colton, CA, Ontario, CA and Corona, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    7052 Orangewood Ave Ste 6, Garden Grove, CA 92841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 903-1100
  2. 2
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    290 N 10th St Ste 100, Colton, CA 92324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 264-2500
  3. 3
    Healthpointe
    754 N Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 460-4155
  4. 4
    Healthpointe Medical Group, Inc.
    1171 Railroad St, Corona, CA 92882 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 272-1400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Margolin?

    Photo: Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Margolin to family and friends

    Dr. Margolin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Margolin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD.

    About Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801136866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Margolin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Levon Margolin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.