Levi Wolff, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Levi Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Levi Wolff, LPC
Overview
Levi Wolff, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Allentown, PA.
Levi Wolff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy899 Harrison St # 681, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Levi Wolff?
About Levi Wolff, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1487236485
Frequently Asked Questions
Levi Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Levi Wolff works at
12 patients have reviewed Levi Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Levi Wolff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Levi Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Levi Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.