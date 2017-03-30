Letitia Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Letitia Carter, PA-C
Overview
Letitia Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Letitia Carter works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Clinic Beaumont3085 Lakecrest Cir, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 258-4800
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Letitia Carter diagnosed my stage 3 non-hodgkins lymphoma when all other physicians were missing it. She saved my life. She listens carefully. My cancer was so aggressive, it would have killed me in a year. I am here 14 years later, healthier than ever. Letitia Carter takes exceptional care of all my family members!
About Letitia Carter, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093800179
