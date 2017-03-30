See All Physicians Assistants in Lexington, KY
Letitia Carter, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (3)
Letitia Carter, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Letitia Carter works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital.

    Lexington Clinic Beaumont
    3085 Lakecrest Cir, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4800
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2017
    Letitia Carter diagnosed my stage 3 non-hodgkins lymphoma when all other physicians were missing it. She saved my life. She listens carefully. My cancer was so aggressive, it would have killed me in a year. I am here 14 years later, healthier than ever. Letitia Carter takes exceptional care of all my family members!
    Carol in Atlanta, GA — Mar 30, 2017
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1093800179
    Letitia Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Letitia Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Letitia Carter works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Letitia Carter’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Letitia Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Letitia Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Letitia Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Letitia Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

