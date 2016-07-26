Leticia Fierros accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leticia Fierros, LPC
Overview
Leticia Fierros, LPC is a Counselor in Brownsville, TX.

Locations
C.c.i. Therapy Counseling Centers International908 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 423-1194
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
She is good with children and friendly.
About Leticia Fierros, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1285020891
Leticia Fierros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Leticia Fierros speaks Spanish.
