See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Leta Jussila, LAC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Leta Jussila, LAC

Sports Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Leta Jussila, LAC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Five Branches Univeresity and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.

Leta Jussila works at Doctor LeTa in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor LeTa
    1119 Pacific Ave Ste 300, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 222-0189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dominican Hospital
  • Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Chronic Pain Management
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gua Sha Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gua Sha
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Leta Jussila?

    Sep 04, 2022
    I went to Dr. LeTa off of a referral from a friend and she was right - LeTa is different than the other practitioners I have gone to. She is very direct and straight forward and helped me get clarity on what to prioritize with the symptoms I was having.
    Karen H., Los Gatos, CA — Sep 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Leta Jussila, LAC
    How would you rate your experience with Leta Jussila, LAC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Leta Jussila to family and friends

    Leta Jussila's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Leta Jussila

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Leta Jussila, LAC.

    About Leta Jussila, LAC

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962622423
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Five Branches Univeresity
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Syracuse University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Leta Jussila, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leta Jussila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Leta Jussila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Leta Jussila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Leta Jussila works at Doctor LeTa in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Leta Jussila’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Leta Jussila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leta Jussila.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leta Jussila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leta Jussila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Leta Jussila, LAC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.