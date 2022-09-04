Leta Jussila, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Leta Jussila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Leta Jussila, LAC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Leta Jussila, LAC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Five Branches Univeresity and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz.
Locations
Doctor LeTa1119 Pacific Ave Ste 300, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 222-0189
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
- Sutter Maternity and Surgery Center Of Santa Cruz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. LeTa off of a referral from a friend and she was right - LeTa is different than the other practitioners I have gone to. She is very direct and straight forward and helped me get clarity on what to prioritize with the symptoms I was having.
About Leta Jussila, LAC
- Sports Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1962622423
Education & Certifications
- Five Branches Univeresity
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Leta Jussila has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leta Jussila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leta Jussila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Leta Jussila. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leta Jussila.
