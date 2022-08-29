Lester Lamee Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Lester Lamee Jr works at
Institute for Personal Development111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1116, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (815) 942-6323
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've been seeing Lee for just under a year via video calls, and I've had a great experience! Our sessions are no-frills, but he is thorough and provides solutions/options for concerns. I felt listened to and cared about. Would recommend!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104058221
