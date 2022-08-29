See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Lester Lamee Jr works at Institute Personal Development in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Frances Rivera, APRN
Frances Rivera, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Kevin J Barrett, NP
Kevin J Barrett, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Elizabeth Meshem, NP
Elizabeth Meshem, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Personal Development
    111 N Wabash Ave Ste 1116, Chicago, IL 60602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 942-6323
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lester Lamee Jr?

    Aug 29, 2022
    I've been seeing Lee for just under a year via video calls, and I've had a great experience! Our sessions are no-frills, but he is thorough and provides solutions/options for concerns. I felt listened to and cared about. Would recommend!
    — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lester Lamee Jr to family and friends

    Lester Lamee Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lester Lamee Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP.

    About Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104058221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lester Lamee Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lester Lamee Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lester Lamee Jr works at Institute Personal Development in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Lester Lamee Jr’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Lester Lamee Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lester Lamee Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lester Lamee Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lester Lamee Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lester Lamee Jr, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.