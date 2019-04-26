Lesly Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lesly Curtis, NP
Overview
Lesly Curtis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 252 W 85th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 873-8861
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I like to say Doctor Leslie Curtis is is it caring person and helps you with your problems and advises you what medicines to have and what not to take and she really cares and she looks out for her patients
About Lesly Curtis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
