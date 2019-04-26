See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Lesly Curtis, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lesly Curtis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    252 W 85th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 873-8861
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lesly Curtis, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578617742
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lesly Curtis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lesly Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Lesly Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

