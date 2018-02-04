Overview

Dr. Leslie Westfield, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Oregon.



Dr. Westfield works at Leslie Westfield, PhD PC & Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.