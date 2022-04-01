Leslie Toole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Leslie Toole, LMFT
Leslie Toole, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Newnan, GA.
Leslie Toole works at
A Better Way19 Perry St, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 252-3338
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Amazing with my child. She has opened up so much and loves their meetings.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1437293768
Leslie Toole accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Leslie Toole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Leslie Toole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Leslie Toole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Toole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Toole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.