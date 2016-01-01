Dr. Leslie Stern, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leslie Stern, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Leslie Stern, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
-
1
Care for the Homeless Peter Jay Sharp Center for Opportunity89 Porter Ave # 111, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (347) 294-2435
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
About Dr. Leslie Stern, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861408445
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.