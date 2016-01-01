See All Physicians Assistants in Staten Island, NY
Leslie Sormillon-Potenciano

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Leslie Sormillon-Potenciano is a Physician Assistant in Staten Island, NY. 

Leslie Sormillon-Potenciano works at EMERGENCY MEDICINE PHYSICIANS in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sisters of Charity Medical Center
    355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 818-1070

About Leslie Sormillon-Potenciano

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912160904
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

