Clinical Psychology
Leslie Savage, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Silverdale, WA. 

Leslie Savage works at Peninsula Psychological Center in Silverdale, WA.

    Peninsula Psychological Center Inc. Ps.
    1191 Nw Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA 98383 (360) 698-4860
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jun 20, 2019
    Dr. Savage was caring and direct. She evaluated my son and diagnosed him to be on the Autism Spectrum even though we had seen other doctors since early childhood. She explained his condition with clarity and answered our questions. My son's presentation was not typical( he looked people in the eyes and his communication skills were not atypical) so previously we were told he just had ADD, with no hyperactivity...we knew he diagnoses had been incomplete as his struggles to function were very evident. He struggled to complete HS and was now as adult receiving additional support because he had finally received a correct diagnoses.
    RSmith — Jun 20, 2019
    Clinical Psychology
    English
    1831195486
    Leslie Savage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Leslie Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Leslie Savage works at Peninsula Psychological Center in Silverdale, WA.

    5 patients have reviewed Leslie Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Leslie Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Leslie Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

